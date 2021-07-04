MLA lays stone for housing colonies

SRIKAKULAM

04 July 2021 21:14 IST

Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar on Sunday said that the Jagananna Colonies would have all the civic infrastructure and ensure a decent life for beneficiaries.

He formally laid the foundation stones for the construction of the colonies in Mettavalasa and Palakandhyam villages of G. Sigadam mandal of the district.

Addressing the gathering at both places, he said that many poor families were forced to pay huge rents all these years in the absence of own houses. He said that the construction of the colonies would ensure a decent and happy life for thousands of families.

