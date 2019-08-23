MLA lauds SHG women for producing quality products

All efforts would be made to encourage the sale of products manufactured by women in the Self Help Groups under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and interest-free loans would be given to all SHGs, said Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, while formally inaugurating the MEPMA Bazaar here on Thursday.

Mr. Venkatarami Reddy assured the SHG members of action against those who had cheated them and usurped their money. He asked the women to understand the details of all government programmes and utilise the benefits of welfare schemes meant for them. Giving a call to help themselves through proper running of the groups, he said., “Your dedication in the cooperative movement will help Anantapur stand first in the State.”

At the Lalitha Kalaparishad, addressing a large gathering, he said women should aim at becoming self-reliant by economically getting empowered through the help provided by the government. He appreciated the women for producing quality products and maintaining their uniqueness.

Lauding them for getting into production of compost at home, he asked the women to make paper bags and use them as an alternative to plastic carry bags.

Anantapur Municipal Commissioner Prashanti along with Anantapur MEPMA project director Vijayalakshmi and the MLA distributed home composting kits to the members of SHG Groups.