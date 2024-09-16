ADVERTISEMENT

MLA Kotamreddy announces free diagnostic, healthcare services for underprivileged people of Nellore

Published - September 16, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Nellore

Under the ‘Sri Nara Lokesh Aarogya Raksha’ programme, weekly medical camps will be organised every Sunday, starting from September 22, up to a period of one year

The Hindu Bureau

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Monday announced the ‘Sri Nara Lokesh Aarogya Raksha’ programme which will offer free diagnostic and healthcare services to the underprivileged people of his constituency. Under this programme, medical camps will be organised every Sunday across the constituency up to a period of one year.

“Information Technology and Communication & Industries Minister, Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, urges the cadre to not only work for the party but also for the welfare of the people. Drawing inspiration from him, I have initiated this programme in his name to provide free medical care to the poor,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy told The Hindu.

“Many patients are dying due to the delay in diagnosis, unable to recognise their illnesses in advance. They are deprived of medical tests due to the cost burden, thus neglecting the disease until it reaches the final stages. We have started this programme with an aim of saving their lives,” he informed.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) youth leader Datla Chakradhar Reddy was made the convener of the programme, which will commence from September 22 at Devarapalem village.

