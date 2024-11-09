MLA kicks off State-level handball tournament in Vijayawada

Vijayawada East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao on Saturday said that the ‘Sports For All’ policy rolled out by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is a boon for sportspersons in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating the 68th State School Games Federation’s Handball Tournament for under-17 boys and girls, at Patamata Boys’ High School in Vijayawada, Mr. Rammohan Rao urged those interested in sports from rural areas to avail of the opportunity the government is offering.

“The State government is committed to developing the sports sector in the State,” the MLA said. Parents were told to let their children participate in games and sports for their overall development. Around 250 athletes and teachers from across the State attended the inaugural function.