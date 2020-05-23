MLA justifies move to sell government land

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 May 2020 22:47 IST

Aim is to implement welfare schemes, says Gudivada Amarnath

YSRCP spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday justified the decision to sell government lands in Guntur and Visakhapatnam to mobilise funds for implementation of various welfare schemes following COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridiculing the opposition parties’ criticism, Mr. Amarnath said that despite the pandemic, the government was going ahead with the implementation of welfare schemes as promised in the election manifesto to benefit the poor and the downtrodden.

While deciding to sell away a few parcels of government land, public interest had been kept in view, he said.

Dig at Naidu

“Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is continuing to confine himself to his mansion in Hyderabad for the last three months, is least bothered about the plight of the people. Had Mr. Naidu wanted, he could have come to Andhra Pradesh and quarantined himself for 14 days, and then moved to various places to convey his solidarity with the people at the time of crisis,” Mr. Amarnath said

During the first year of his rule, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled 90% of the promises made in the election manifesto, Mr. Amarnath said.

By launching several revolutionary schemes, Mr. Reddy proved within six months that he was the best Chief Minister in the country, he added. People gave Mr. Reddy a massive mandate, and his endeavour was to revive the ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ (the rule of his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy).

The YSRCP leader came down heavily on Mr. Naidu for trying to obstruct the efforts of Mr. Jagan to accelerate development in the State by creating legal hurdles in the implementation of English medium in government schools

“I have high respect for the judiciary, but I am not happy with certain orders issued by it,” he remarked.

He said the YSRCP government would launch distribution of house sites to 25 lakh people from July 28.