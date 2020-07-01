MLA, ITDA PO distribute essentials in tribal hamlets

Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju and K.R. Puram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R.V. Suryanarayana distributed essential commodities and vegetables to tribal people in Polavaram and Buttaigudem mandals.

The MLA and Mr. Suryanarayana travelled on a two-wheeler, trekked hilly areas, crossed streams and reached Modugudem, a remote hamlet.

They enquired about the health condition of the villagers, distribution of ration, medicines, vegetables, supply of masks. The ITDA project Officer urged the villagers to maintain hygiene, sanitise their premises and not to consume stale food.

“We visited Veerannapalem, Modugudem and other tribal hamlets and hill top villages and interacted with Kondareddy tribals. Vegetables, masks and groceries were distributed in the hamlets,” said Mr. Suryanarayana on Wednesday.

Mr. Balaraju said the Koya and Kondareddy tribe people were taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the villages. Locals expressed satisfaction over distribution of ration by Tribal Welfare and other departments, the MLA said. The ITDA Project Officer said that essential commodities worth about ₹1 crore have been distributed in more than 50 tribal hamlets and in Kondareddy villages during the lockdown.

The police arranged tight security and intensified combing in view of the visit of the MLA and the officials to the Agency area.