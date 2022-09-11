Andhra Pradesh

MLA inaugurates water plant at Pydithalli Ammavari temple

Viziannagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy inaugurating water plant at Pydiyalli Ammavari temple in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Sunday inaugurated an RO water plant established by the Annapoorna Trust at the Pydithalli Ammavari temple here.

He thanked the trust founder Chenna Jagadish for coming forward to take up charitable activities in Vizianagaram although he was living in Bhubaneswar.

He hailed the property owners coming forward to hand over pieces of land for taking up developmental activities in and around the temple, ahead of Sirimanotsavam to be held on October, 11, 2022.

Temple Executive Officer Kishore Kumar and members of the temple committee were present.


