MLA inaugurates Rotary Club’s month-long youth competitions in Vizianagaram

Published - September 01, 2024 07:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Nearly 5,000 youngsters will participate in the events across the district, say the club’s authorities

MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi releasing Rotary Club’s month-long events brochure in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju on Sunday said that the Rotary Club’s month-long activities will enable many youngsters to identify their talents and participate in district and State-level competitions in music, dance, painting and other categories. Along with Rotary Club governor M. Venkateswara Rao, she inaugurated the youth activities at a programme organised at the club.

Ms. Aditi said that Rotary Club was engaged in several charitable activities, inspiring all sections of society. The club’s president G. Vinod Kumar and secretary B. Naga Prakash said that nearly 5,000 youngsters will participate in the month-long competitions across the district. Students took part in Annamayya Keertana contests on the first day.

Chairman of the activities Bolisetti Srinivas, counsellor B. Radhika Rani, co-chairpersons of the events M. Surya Lakshmi, Neeta Vijwani, and M. Ram Rajesh were present.

