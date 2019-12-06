MLA files PIL against land allotment to TDP office

YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in the High Court against the allotment of 3.65 acres of land for the construction of the TDP’s central office on the ground that it was not in accordance with norms.

Mr. Reddy informed the court that the allotment of ‘vagu poramboke’ land on lease for 99 years at Atmakur village of Mangalagiri mandal in Guntur district for the construction of the TDP office was illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and contrary to the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.

He appealed to the court to cancel the G.O. (No. 228) issued on June 22, 2017, and to order the CRDA Commissioner to demolish the “illegal construction.”

The plea is likely to come up for hearing on December 9.

The TDP office was inaugurated by its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday morning.