MLA distributes seed to farmers at Gunkalam
MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Friday distributed 750 quintals of subsidised seed to 2,590 farmers at Gunkalam village.
Mr. Swamy said the government was taking utmost care in providing the required quantity of seed to the farmers and prevent their sale on the black market, ahead of kharif season.
He said schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, input subsidy, and crop insurance were benefiting the farmers a lot.
