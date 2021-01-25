MLA denies abusing deceased JSP activist

YSR Congress Party MLA from Giddalur Anna Ram Babu on Sunday denied that he had abetted the suicide by Jana Sena Party activist Vengaiah Naidu.

Addressing the media in Giddalur of Prakasam district, he clarified that he had a war of words only with a person named Chandu, a YSRCP activist from Singampalli village, when the activist along with other persons blocked his car by placing boulders on the road. He justified his outbursts saying “that is the way people talk in local parlance”.

The said Vengaiah Naidu from the village had resettled in Kanigiri and had no knowledge of the local problems. He had taken the extreme step allegedly due to personal problems”, the MLA claimed, adding that he had no issues with him.