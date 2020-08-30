MLA demands action against vernacular daily

A leader of the YSR Congress Party on Sunday condemned a report that recently appeared in a leading vernacular daily suggesting that two District Collectors in the State had walked into a ‘honeytrap’.
Reiterating that the ruling party stood steadfastly by the IAS leaders, the ruling party leaders said that the report was part of a vicious campaign launched by vested interests, and urged the government to initiate criminal proceedings against the newspaper for publishing such reports.
“The ‘honeytrap’ story is part of a campaign against the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government, and criminal action should be taken against the perpetrators,” YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh told reporters on Sunday.
“The District Collectors are working hard in the times of COVID-19, and targeting them with malicious reports is unpardonable. Such propaganda will not affect the government,” Mr. Ramesh said.
The MLA flayed the managing director of the vernacular daily, Vemuri Radha Krishna, and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, for unleashing a vicious campaign against the Collectors.
The MLA recalled what Telugu Desam Party founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had reportedly said about Mr. Naidu and his team in the past.
