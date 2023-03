March 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

MLA Malladi Vishnu and Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata inaugurated the new Gunadala Police Station building on V.V. Narsaraju Street, Madhuranagar, in the city on Friday.

The police station, which had been operating from the Machavaram station, had been shifted to the new building, the Police Commissioner said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni, and several police officers attended the programme.

