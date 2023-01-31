MLA, Collector distribute prizes to winners in Amaravati Balotsav (WITH PHOTO)

January 31, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Over 7,000 students from nearly 160 schools participated in the three-day Amaravati Balotsav, organised at the Sri Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao (PSCMR) College of Engineering and Technology, said the organisers.

In all, 60 events were organised at eight venues as part of the children’s festival, said Balotsav secretary Ramisetty Kondal Rao, at the valedictory function held on Tuesday.

MLA Vellampalli Srinivas, Collector S. Dilli Rao, PSCMR honorary president Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao and others distributed prizes to the winners in story writing, folk and classical dance, singing, play lets, science fair, kolatams and other events.

The MLA said that Balotsavams were the platforms for students to showcase their talent and asked the children to give priority for extracurricular activities, in addition to academics, for their overall development.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for education, and the students should make use of the opportunity and elevate into greater heights,” Mr. Srinivas said.

The Collector praised the Amaravati Balotsav and the PSCMR College management for organising the event on a grand scale.

PSCMR College principal J. Lakshminarayana, KBN College secretary T. Srinivas Rao, Krishna Milk Union Chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu, Amaravati Balotsav organisers Jyothsna, G. Sambasiva Rao, Murali Krishna, Vallabha Rao and others participated.