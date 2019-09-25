MLA challenges TDP to debate on guest house

YSR Congress Party MLA from Mangalagiri Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has challenged former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and real estate company owner Lingamaneni Ramesh to a public debate on the different unauthorised structures on the banks of Krishna river.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Mr Reddy said he would present the illegal constructions with all the required evidence.

Recalling that Mr. Ramesh did not respond to a High Court notice about the guest house in the past, the MLA pointed out that the owner was quick to write a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy now.

All this was a ploy to discredit the YSRCP government.

The MLA said that Mr Ramesh wrote the letter on the guest house, which was being used as residence by former Chief Minister to Mr. Jagan under pressure from TDP leaders.

Probe sought

Alleging that Mr. Ramesh was lying about permissions to the guest house, Reddy demanded an inquiry into the entire affair.