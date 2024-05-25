MLA candidate Ponguru Narayana announces ₹10 crore funds for TDP cadre in Nellore

Former minister and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Nellore City Assembly constituency, Ponguru Narayana, announced that he has set up a fund worth ₹10 crore for the party cadre of his constituency.

Along with his wife P. Rama Devi and daughters Sindhura and Sharani, the former minister has decided to deposit the amount from his family earnings to the party workers’ welfare fund every year.

After polling concluded on May 13, when TDP leaders and workers discussed the polling pattern, Mr. Narayana came up with the idea of contributing to the TDP workers’ welfare fund to support the party cadre who worked tirelessly beside him. Each worker will be given identity cards and in case of any financial problems in their families, they will be assisted by this fund, he said.

Apart from this, Mr. Narayana and his family members are also contemplating providing financial assistance for the education and marriage of the cadres’ children. According to him, preference will be given to those who have led the party during difficult times and toiled in the 2024 general elections. If successfully implemented, the same policy may be introduced in other constituencies, he added.