MLA calls on Hyderabad flyover car crash victim at Anantapur

Anantapur Urban MLA Ananta Venkata Rami Reddy visited the victim, P. Khadijatul Tul Kubra, who was injured when a car fell down from the flyover near the biodiversity park in Hyderabad recently, in Anantapur on Tuesday. Ms. Kubra has been discharged from the Care Hospital at Gachibowli in Hyderabad and is currently in the city.

Ms. Kubra had gone to Hyderabad to attend an interview. She was on a call with her father, P. Abdul Azeem, telling him the news of her getting selected when the car crash took place. She had to undergo a spine surgery in Hyderabad and is still unable to walk.

The operation was funded by the State government following intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the MLA had taken the issue to Mr. Jagan’s notice.

Ms. Kubra’s parents told the MLA that she has been advised four months’ bed rest and would require physiotherapy to be able to walk.

Responding to this, the MLA called a physiotherapist and asked the person to start the therapy immediately and volunteered to bear the expenditure.

Later, Mr. Azeem thanked the Chief Minister and the MLA for the financial aid. He said he was worried after the accident about the future of his child, but expressed gratitude to the State government for assisting the family.