MLA Bonela Vijayachandra administers oath to sanitation workers; asks them to make Parvathipuram garbage-free

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) legislator Bonela Vijayachandra on Monday morning (October 21, 2024) administered oath to sanitation workers, suggesting them to ensure absolute cleanliness and make Parvathipuram as garbage free town.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he had been receiving many complaints from people living in 30 wards about the poor maintenance of drainage and piling of garbage in their localities. He said that he would recommend stern action on the staff.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority for cleanliness in all areas to prevent spread of communicable diseases such as diarrohea. The role of sanitation workers is important to achieve the goal. Any dereliction of duty would be viewed seriously,” said Mr. Vijayachandra. He has also directed the local Councillors to make people not to throw garbage on streets in their respective areas.

