MLA bats for 75% quota in TTD jobs for Chittoor youth

Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy has urged the TTD management to allocate 75% of the jobs to the unemployed youth of the district.

The TTD, which is known for its vast riches, has a strong workforce of over 20,000 employees. However, the TTD during the past few years has stopped recruiting employees on a permanent basis. It is hiring them either on contract basis or outsourcing mode. At present, there are around 8,000 working as permanent employees.

Mr. Reddy, who won the recent poll with a slender majority over his TDP rival, had promised to champion the cause of local people. Even when the residents of Tirumala, who had lost their properties under the land acquisition Act, had staged a week-long protest, Mr. Reddy had assured them of solving their problems once his party came to power.

Mr. Reddy, who is also a special invitee of the TTD trust board, put forth the proposal during the last meeting in October and is learnt to have been unanimously endorsed after a detailed discussion.

When contacted over phone, the TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Tuesday said it was true that the board had resolved to recommend to the government for appropriate amendments.