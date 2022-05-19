M.K. Meena takes charge as Chief Electoral Officer of A.P.
Mukesh Kumar Meena took charge as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) from K. Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Thursday.
During a brief interaction with the employees, Mr. Meena said that it was a crucial responsibility. He expressed confidence that he would do his best with the cooperation of all stakeholders. Senior officers and staff of the office of the CEO were present on the occasion.
