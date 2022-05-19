Andhra Pradesh

M.K. Meena takes charge as Chief Electoral Officer of A.P.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena (left) being congratulated by outgoing CEO K. Vijayanand, at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena (left) being congratulated by outgoing CEO K. Vijayanand, at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Mukesh Kumar Meena took charge as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) from K. Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Thursday.

During a brief interaction with the employees, Mr. Meena said that it was a crucial responsibility. He expressed confidence that he would do his best with the cooperation of all stakeholders. Senior officers and staff of the office of the CEO were present on the occasion.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2022 8:40:53 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/mk-meena-takes-charge-as-chief-electoral-officer-of-ap/article65430684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY