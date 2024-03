March 08, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Mizoram Governor, Kambhampati Hari Babu, participated in the annual day celebrations of Patibandla Seetharamaiah High School in Guntur city on Friday.

He interacted with the students and the school management on this occasion. Former Member of Parliament Yalamanchili Sivaji, and school secretary and correspondent Patibandla Vishnu Vardhan were among those present.. The school students presented various cultural performances.

