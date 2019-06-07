Mixed weather conditions likely in State

The State will continue to experience mixed weather conditions due to rise in maximum temperatures by about two to three degrees Celsius at many locations and receive light to moderate scattered rainfall or thundershowers across the Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions on Friday.

According to India Meteorological Department, similar weather condition of light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated places across the State will continue up to June 10 before the arrival of monsoon.

On Thursday, all the districts except Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. One person was reportedly killed due to lightning at Unguturu of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district.

Prakasam district’s Dornala mandal recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius. It is followed by Dachepalle (44.2°C) of Guntur, Kaligiri (44.2°C) of Nellore, Changalamarri (43.3°C) of Kurnool, Chandarlapadu (43.4°C) of Krishna and Badvel (43°C) of Kadapa districts, according to State Disaster Management Authority.

Jangamaheswara Puram of Guntur district recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius. Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati and Nandigama stations also recorded a maximum temperature of above 40 degrees Celsius.