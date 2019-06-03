Mixed weather conditions continue to prevail in Andhra Pradesh

The State continued to witness mixed weather conditions of extreme heat and heavy rainfall on Sunday. While 10 districts registered maximum temperatures of more than 42 degrees Celsius, districts in Rayalaseema and North Andhra received heavy rainfall.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), Mundlamuru mandal of Prakasam district registered the maximum temperature of 45.8° Celsius. It is followed by Muppalla (45.3) of Guntur, Kaligir (45.2) of Nellore, Yerpedu (44.8) of Chittoor, Badvel (44.7) of Kadapa, Nandigama (44) of Krishna and Chintur (44) of East Godavari.

Meanwhile, heavy wind accompanied by rain hit Chittoor city on Sunday afternoon, damaging some houses with metal sheet roofing at Kongareddipalle locality, besides uprooting a giant tree at local Industrial Training Institute area, where a car was partially damaged, with no injuries reported to anyone.

The sky which remained overcast since morning all of a sudden had brought a change in weather in the afternoon. Heavy gales swept through the eastern side of the corporation.

Revenue Divisional Officer (Chittoor) Mallikarjuna had directed the field officials to rush to the affected areas and submit a report on the damage.

Speaking to The Hindu, the official said that gales had lifted the metal sheet roofs at Kongareddipalle. “The rain was not substantial. It lasted for a small while. However, all the revenue staff at the villages was alerted to the possibility of gales this season,” he said.

According to RTGS (Real Time Governance Society), a rainfall of 65 mm was received in Chittoor’s Nagalapuram and in Chittoor city 15 mm rainfall occurred.

In mandals of Kadapa, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Anantapur and Vizianagaram district heavy rainfall occurred.

Similar weather conditions will prevail during the next few days across the State and heatwave condition is very likely to prevail in pockets of coastal Andhra on June 6 and 7, according to the India Meteorological Department.