Mixed response to COVID recruitment drive

The recruitment drive taken up by the district administration for the selection of healthcare professionals and technicians to work at COVID treatment centres has evoked mixed response.

The administration received 1,828 applications for 1,222 posts on Saturday, and none applied for 155 posts of specialist doctors. For the post of general doctors, 138 professionals, including 20 MBBS doctors, 262 BDS doctors and 138 Ayush doctors have applied.

Similarly, for the 277 Staff Nurse posts, 440 professionals applied. The posts of 57 data entry operators received 579 applications, the highest.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said the applications would be forwarded to the district selection committee and interviews would be conducted. Call letters would be given on August 5, he said. The recruitment is on a temporary basis for six months.