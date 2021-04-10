‘Misuse of official machinery distancing YSRCP from people’

The State is sinking into debts due to the financial indiscipline of YSRCP, says BJP leader

Accusing the YSRCP government of misusing official machinery for gain, BJP’s OBC Morcha national president K. Lakshman on Friday said that it was distancing the ruling party from the people.

Addressing the media as part of his campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection, Mr. Lakshman claimed that the people, who had given an overwhelming mandate to the YSRCP two years ago, were dejected as the party had started commanding the administrative set-up by appointing the ‘yes men’ in revenue, police and other departments. “It is nothing but the a mockery of democracy,” said Mr. Lakshman.

‘Autocratic rule’

He alleged that the YSRCP was running an ‘autocratic rule by encouraging mafia and capitalists’ . He also accused the police of muzzling the common man’s voice and framing the BJP workers in false cases. “The State is sinking into debts worth ₹3.50 lakh crore and the financial indiscipline of the ruling party is to be blamed,” he said.

Admitting that the voters’ support to the saffron party in the State was far from encouraging in the past, Mr. Lakshman said that the Narendra Modi government had never undermined the importance of Tirupati, while listing out the allocations made by the Centre to the constituency.

Referring to TDP legislators joining the TRS in Telangana, he said the TDP in the State would vanish soon in a similar way.