Mission to give fillip to mango export from East Godavari

Government to supply fruit cover technology, ripening chambers

The State government, in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), on Monday launched an initiative to increase mango export to different countries from East Godavari district this season.

Presently, the total production of various varieties of mango is two lakh metric tonnes in the district, where mango is being grown in 15,369 hectares. Last season, over 600 tonnes of mango was exported, mostly to South Korea. Banginappali, Suvarnarekha and Rasaalu are the prime varieties being grown in the East Godavari district.

In a meeting with mango growers and exporters, Joint Collector G. Lakshmisha said that barely 300 mango growers had formed into two Farmers’ Producers Organisations (FPO) in the district. An initiative had been launched, aiming at roping in all the small and big farmers into the FPO system to give a fillip to mango export from this summer.

Fruit cover technology

This year, the fruit cover technology imported from China and ripening chambers were being supplied to the mango growers on subsidy, enabling them to improve the mango export by meeting the international standards in the mango export, Mr. Lakshmisha said.

The capacity of the portable ripening chamber is three tonnes of mango that could be ripened within 72 hours and 50% subsidy was being offered to growers.

The APEDA had assured of timely support for capacity building, technological support and marketing assistance to the FPOs for the export of mango from the district.

Mr. Lakshmisha claimed that the yield per hectare was nine tonnes in the East Godavari district, given the soil fertility and other conditions suitable for mango cultivation. Tuni and Jaggampeta are the prime mango production zones among the upland pockets in the district.