Mission Pothole-Free Roads: ‘Andhra Pradesh Government to spend ₹11.16 crore to take up 69 works in Kurnool,’ says Minister Bharat

Published - November 02, 2024 04:07 pm IST - KURNOOL

Joint Collector Dr. B Navya and other officials also participated in the launch of the programme

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T.G. Bharat. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The State Government will be spending ₹11.16 crore to take up 69 works on a stretch of 412.15 km in Kurnool district as part of Mission Pothole-free Andhra Pradesh,” Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister T.G. Bharat has said.

Mr. Bharat launched the ‘Mission Pothole-free Andhra Pradesh’ at the Five-Road Junction in Kurnool city on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said people faced severe hardships in commuting on pothole-ridden roads during the previous regime. “The previous YSRCP government had completely neglected to repair roads,” he alleged.

Mr. Bharat said the NDA government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu had launched the ‘Mission Pothole-free Andhra Pradesh’ programme to fill up the potholes in the State. In the first phase, works will be taken up with ₹290 crore on a stretch of 8,000 km roads while ₹350 crores will be spent on taking up works on another 8,000 km roads in the second phase.

In Kurnool district, ₹11.16 crore would be spent in the first phase works which would be completed by December. In the second phase, works would be taken up to fill potholes in another 400 km stretch of roads and would be completed by Sankranthi next year. Joint Collector Dr. B Navya and other officials also participated in the launch of the programme.

