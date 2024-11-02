GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mission Pothole-Free Roads: ‘Andhra Pradesh Government to spend ₹11.16 crore to take up 69 works in Kurnool,’ says Minister Bharat

Joint Collector Dr. B Navya and other officials also participated in the launch of the programme

Published - November 02, 2024 04:07 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T.G. Bharat. File

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T.G. Bharat. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The State Government will be spending ₹11.16 crore to take up 69 works on a stretch of 412.15 km in Kurnool district as part of Mission Pothole-free Andhra Pradesh,” Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister T.G. Bharat has said.

Mr. Bharat launched the ‘Mission Pothole-free Andhra Pradesh’ at the Five-Road Junction in Kurnool city on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said people faced severe hardships in commuting on pothole-ridden roads during the previous regime. “The previous YSRCP government had completely neglected to repair roads,” he alleged.

Mission for pothole-free roads: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu launches project at Anakapalli

Mr. Bharat said the NDA government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu had launched the ‘Mission Pothole-free Andhra Pradesh’ programme to fill up the potholes in the State. In the first phase, works will be taken up with ₹290 crore on a stretch of 8,000 km roads while ₹350 crores will be spent on taking up works on another 8,000 km roads in the second phase.

In Kurnool district, ₹11.16 crore would be spent in the first phase works which would be completed by December. In the second phase, works would be taken up to fill potholes in another 400 km stretch of roads and would be completed by Sankranthi next year. Joint Collector Dr. B Navya and other officials also participated in the launch of the programme.

Published - November 02, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics / Kurnool / civic infrastructure / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.