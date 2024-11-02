Mission for pothole-free roads: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu launches project at Anakapalli

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched ‘Mission for pothole-free roads’ project at Vennelapalem, in Parawada mandal, in Anakapalli district, on Saturday (November 2, 2024.)

As part of the project, the Roads & Buildings Department was sanctioned ₹861 crore for pothole repairs and maintenance. Mr. Naidu kickstarted the programme by filling a pothole himself along with Home Minister V. Anitha, Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, at Vennelapalem junction.

Later, addressing a public meeting in the village, Mr. Naidu alleged negligence of the previous government for the poor condition of the roads in the State. He said that owing to the bad condition of roads, motorists, patients used to suffer a lot. Mr. Naidu also stated that good roads resemble civilisation and attract investments. “Only with good infrastructure, it is possible to attract investments, further which the State can see development,” he said.

During the meeting, R&B officials informed Mr. Naidu that the State has around 54,000 km of roads network, of which more than 20,000 km to 30,000 roads were damaged. They also said that a target was set to repair all the potholes within two months. R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy was also present.