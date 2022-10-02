‘Mission Clean Krishna and Godavari’ programme launched in city

Awareness programmes to be held till month-end

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 02, 2022 23:35 IST

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with VMC officials and elected representatives inaugurated the 'Mission Clean Krishna and Godavari' programme, an initiative of the State government, in the city on Sunday.

As part of the programme, a rally was taken out on Sambamurthy Road from Alankar Centre to DMart alongside Ryves Canal. The civic body will organise awareness programmes and campaigns till October 31.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, MLA Malladi Vishnu and others were present.

