Missing youth found dead

A 21-year old youth, who was missing for the last 24 hours, was found dead at One Town area in Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning.
According to sources, the youth, identified as Prasad (21), a worker at the fishing harbour, had gone missing from Wednesday morning. On Thursday morning, he was found hanging near the Harbour area. Police registered a suspicious death case following a complaint lodged by the family members. Relatives alleged that the youth might have been murdered by some unidentified miscreants. Some locals also informed police that he might have ended his life allegedly due to a failed relationship. However, police are yet to ascertain the facts of the case.
In another incident, a 36-year-old photographer from Anakapalle was found dead at a bus stop in Parawada on Thursday morning. Initially, police treated it as a suspicious death, but the post-mortem report revealed that it was a case of heart attack, Parawada Inspector Uma Maheswara Rao said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath