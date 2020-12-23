Missing woman found dead

Prime suspect in case nabbed, being grilled

The Dharmavaram Rural police on Wednesday nabbed the prime suspect in a woman’s missing case, which turned out to be a murder.

M. Snehalatha, a 19-year-old outsourced employee of State Bank of India credit card division at Dharmavarm, used to commute from Ashok Nagar in Anantapur town to Dharmavaram for work.

On Tuesday, she went to the office in the morning and at 6 p.m. called her parents to inform them that she was starting back for home, but meanwhile, a man, Gutti Rajesh, said to be her lover, asked her to come to a place to have some chat.

When Snehalatha did not arrive till 9.30 p.m., her parents approached the Dharmavaram Rural police to lodge a complaint.

Dharmavaram Rural Circle Inspector Chinna Peddaih said that his staff immediately launched search in and around Dharmavaram after collecting all details from the family members.

The body of Snehalatha was traced to a field at Badannapalli along the Anantapur-Dharmavaram road on Wednesday morning. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was invited to the spot by Rajesh and allegedly killed her on Tuesday evening between 6.30 p.m. and 9 p.m., the Circle Inspector said.

The police are interrogating the prime accused to find out if there were any accomplices involved in the entire planning and perpetration of the crime.