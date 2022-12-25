‘Missing man’ found dead in Kurnool, wife and in-laws taken into custody

December 25, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KURNOOL

Twenty-six-year-old M. Amosh, a Dalit, who had gone missing from his residence two days ago, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near the Handri river in the city on Saturday.

His charred remains were identified by his wife Aruna and other family members.

The police suspect that it could be case of honour killing, as Amosh, a native of Alvala village of Gonegandla mandal, had married Ms. Aruna, a girl from the Backward Classes community from the same village, about six years ago.

After marriage, the couple shifted to Kurnool, and were staying in the Chennamma Circle area of the city. While Amosh worked in a private finance company, Aruna works as a sales girl. They have a son aged five.

The police said that Amosh was a habitual drunkard and used to quarrel with his wife often.

As Amosh did not return home, his family members began searching for him, but did not inform the police.

Meanwhile, on being alerted by some passers-by about the charred remains of a body, the police swung into action and started inquiry. With a few staff members of the finance company coming to know of the dead body, they alerted the family members of the deceased.

Based on the complaints lodged by the parents of both the deceased and Ms. Aruna, the police registered a case. The police later took Aruna and her parents into custody for questioning.