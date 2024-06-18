Curious case of a missing gold ring with images of Naidu, Lokesh becomes talk of the town in Tirupati

A peculiar incident has come to light in Tirupati, involving a court case surrounding a missing gold ring from a restaurant nearly ten months ago.

The Tirupati II additional district court has directed action against a senior police officer who is under suspicion in the case. The ring, adorned with images of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, belongs to a local leader of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The incident allegedly transpired when Jayarami Reddy, a leader of the TDP, visited a restaurant on AIR Bypass Road in September last year. He reportedly misplaced a 30-gram gold ring after placing it on the table. Upon returning the next day to retrieve the ring, he found the ring missing. CCTV footage indicated that a restaurant worker had taken the ring from the table. Upon questioning, the worker reportedly said that he had mistaken the ring for a fake and discarded it in a dustbin, leading to the ring being disposed of in the municipal garbage cart.

Mr. Jayarami Reddy expressed dissatisfaction with the three-day interrogation of the worker by the East Station police officials, which did not yield any results and led to the worker being released. The TDP leader then lodged a complaint against the local police officials with the then Superintendent of Police in Tirupati, claiming that despite the evidence, the local police had failed to register a case. Consequently, he initiated a private case against a Circle Inspector who was reportedly negligent in handling the matter. Subsequently, the court ordered the inclusion of the police inspector as an accused, citing negligence in failing to register the case and in handling the accused.

Meanwhile, the Inspector stated that a case had been registered and investigated in January under crime no. 9/24 under Section 379 of the IPC, and denied making derogatory remarks against anyone. The police department is preparing to present their version of the incident to the court.