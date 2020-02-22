Missing girls traced in Bengaluru

The missing case of the three sisters, who reportedly left home on February 17, has been cracked with teams of Dwaraka Nagar police tracing them in Bengaluru. It was learnt that a police team will hand over the girls to their parents in Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that three sisters aged between 17 and 22 years have reportedly gone missing from Dwaraka Nagar area in Visakhapatnam city. Father of the girl, Yerram Naidu, who works as a watchman in an apartment at Dwaraka Nagar area, immediately lodged a complaint with the Dwaraka Nagar police on the same day. Tension prevailed, as the girls also sent a message to their parents that they were leaving home intentionally to end their lives.

Based on the complaint, the police formed three teams and started to check CCTV footages at various parts including bus stations, railway station and also inquired with passengers of various travels.

Financial issues

As per initial investigation it is learnt that the girls left home due to financial issues. It is also learnt that among the three, the elder one reportedly managed to get a job in Chennai.

“The three girls initially left to Chennai in a bus, to their relatives’ house. However, after reaching Chennai, they felt that their relatives would hand them over to their parents, so they left again to Bengaluru in a train,” said Inspector Murali Rao.

Investigation revealed that the girls felt that their parents would not search for them, if they inform them that they are committing suicide. The girls blocked their mobile phones and disposed of the SIM cards to make sure that they do not get traced.

“Acting on a tip-off, we traced them in Bengaluru within three days,” Mr. Murali Rao added.