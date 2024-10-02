Missing girl found dead in summer storage tank

Seven-year-old girl Aspia, who went missing around 7 p.m. on September 29th, was found dead in a summer storage tank near Punganur town on Wednesday. Even though search operations were carried out with the help of a dog squad with 11 special police teams, the entire operation turned futile.

Meanwhile, locals informed the police that a dead body was seen floating in the summer storage tank. The police immediately reached the spot and after examining it concluded that the body was that of the missing girl. Questions on how she ended up in the summer storage tank remain unanswered. A police officer said that a clues team was deployed, and the mobile signals and CCTV footage were under verification in the vicinity.

