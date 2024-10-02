GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Missing girl found dead in summer storage tank

Published - October 02, 2024 06:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Seven-year-old girl Aspia, who went missing around 7 p.m. on September 29th, was found dead in a summer storage tank near Punganur town on Wednesday. Even though search operations were carried out with the help of a dog squad with 11 special police teams, the entire operation turned futile.

Meanwhile, locals informed the police that a dead body was seen floating in the summer storage tank. The police immediately reached the spot and after examining it concluded that the body was that of the missing girl. Questions on how she ended up in the summer storage tank remain unanswered. A police officer said that a clues team was deployed, and the mobile signals and CCTV footage were under verification in the vicinity.

Published - October 02, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.