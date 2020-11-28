Missing farmer’s body found in Rallavagu

TIRUPATI

28 November 2020 00:13 IST

Another man dies after his car was washed away

Members of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Friday fished out the body of a farmer in Rallavagu.

He was among the three who got stranded in swirling waters after the gates of the Mallemadugu reservoir was opened, with the other two being rescued on Thursday.

While all three managed to climb a tree to prevent being washed away in the gushing waters, Prasad reportedly slipped and fell into the waters and was washed away.

His body was fished out near Kummarapalle of Renigunta mandal, a little distance from where they had taken refuge. Srikalahasti MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy, who had joined the rescue operations by getting down into the stream, pulled out Prasad’s body from the water. The body was sent to Ruia Government Hospital for post-mortem.

A car was washed away in a stream in Irala mandal of Chittoor district, in which a person Vinay Reddy of Palakuru died. Puthalapattu MLA M.S. Babu rushed to the spot along with Revenue Divisional Officer (Chittoor) Renuka and arranged to send the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Elsewhere, 11 members of a family, including three children, were stranded at Sivagiri colony of Sadasivapuram village in Yerpedu mandal in the floods. They were reportedly taking shelter in a shed, which remained inaccessible to rescue teams.

Officials made use of technology to reach out to the stranded family, using drones to deliver food packets and drinking water to them. A rescue boat overturned in the swirling waters, with two rescuers tumbling into the water. One surfaced at a distance, while the other fell sick after consuming excess water. Both of them were rushed to hospital in a 108 ambulance.