‘Missing’ complaint filed against Naidu

About 1,000 workers and supporters of the YSR Congress Party from Ramakuppam, Kuppam, Shantipuram and Gudupalle mandals took out an impressive rally in Kuppam, before filing a “missing complaint” against the former Chief Minister and Kuppam MLA N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The cadres under leadership of YSRCP Kuppam in-charge Chandramouli filed the missing complaint with Kuppam Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan, saying that their MLA had gone absconding “after the people of Kuppam voted him to victory for the seventh time in the constituency.”

The cadres deplored that after the debacle of the TDP in the 2019 elections, the TDP chief who won from Kuppam, had totally ignored the constituency and was not to be seen visiting the area for long. “Though Mr. Chandrababu Naidu won from here for the seventh time, there is no office for the local MLA, and at the same time, Mr. Naidu is not even a voter and doesn’t have a residence here,” the cadres said.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders in Kuppam termed the act of their political opponents as a retaliation of the similar episode at Tullur with a missing complaint on local MLA by the TDP cadres.