Andhra Pradesh

Missing boy found dead in Kakinada city park in Andhra

A 14-year-old boy, who had been missing for two days, was found dead on Monday under mysterious circumstances in a pond in the boat club park in Kakinada city of East Godavari district.

The deceased has been identified as A.S. Prasanth, a student of class 9 in the city.

According to Sarpavaram police, Prasanth's parents had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday.

The police have retrieved the dead body from the pond and sent it to Government General Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.


