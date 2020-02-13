Missing baby found dead by sniffer dogs

The missing case of two-year-old K. Gnanasa ended on a tragic note, with police retrieving the baby’s body on top of the Duvvapalem hill at Pendurthi, here on Wednesday morning.

About 20 policemen from the Quick Response Team (QRT) and two dog squads, along with Armed Reserve Police were searching for the baby since Monday.

Police launched the search for the baby after a Railway employee K. Appa Rao lodged a complaint with the Pendurthi police stating that his wife Kusumalatha had left home on February 6 along with their daughter Gnanasa, and was nowhere to be found. Kusumalatha reportedly left home following a dispute with her husband, according to police.

On February 10, Kusumalatha was found unconscious on a hill near Duvvapalem by some locals, who informed the police. However, when she was asked by the police about her daughter, Kusumalatha said that the baby had died of hunger and claimed that she had buried the body atop the hill.

Police then launched an extensive search for the body and brought in sniffer dogs to trace the body. Pendurthi Inspector G. Surya Narayana registered a case.

The baby’s body has been sent for post-mortem.