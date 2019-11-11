Missing aqua farmer found dead in his pond

A 30-year-old man was found dead in his aqua pond at Nandamuru village of Pedana mandal in Krishna district on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as B. Bujjibabu, who had reportedly been missing for the past week.
Kin stage protest
The relatives of the deceased on Sunday staged a protest with the body near the Machilipatnam bus stand, demanding investigation into the case.
The police led by Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the district government hospital for post-mortem and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.