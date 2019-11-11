Missing aqua farmer found dead in his pond

A 30-year-old man was found dead in his aqua pond at Nandamuru village of Pedana mandal in Krishna district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as B. Bujjibabu, who had reportedly been missing for the past week.

Kin stage protest

The relatives of the deceased on Sunday staged a protest with the body near the Machilipatnam bus stand, demanding investigation into the case.

The police led by Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the district government hospital for post-mortem and investigation is on.