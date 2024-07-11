ADVERTISEMENT

Missing 9-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh molested by 3 juveniles; pushed into canal

Updated - July 11, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh)

Two of the accused are 15 years old, while the other one is 12 years old, the official said

PTI

Nandyal District Collector Manazir Jilani Samoon and Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM U

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly molested and pushed into a canal by three minor boys, said a police official on July 11.

Nandyal district superintendent of police K Raghuveera Reddy said the girl, who was playing in a park on Sunday, was molested by the boys and then pushed into Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation canal.

"They (boys) molested and pushed her into the canal. It happened on Sunday at around 5 p.m. They were all from Mucchumarri village and everybody knew each other," Mr. Reddy told PTI.

Two of the accused are 15 years old, while the other one is 12 years old, the official said.

Police received a missing complaint from the girl's parents, prompting them to launch a search for her but are yet to find her body. They are also interrogating the boys.

According to the SP, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived on July 11 to search for the body.

Mr. Reddy said that it cannot be ascertained whether the girl was raped until her body is found.

