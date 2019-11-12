Missing 7-year-old’s body found in gunny sack

Seven-year-old Movva Dwarka, who went missing on Sunday, was found dead in her neighbour’s house in Bhavanipuram here on Monday.

“We found her body inside the gunny bag in the house of her neighbour, Barlapudi Pentayya alias Prakash, who has been identified as a suspect in the case. Prakash has been taken into custody and we are questioning him. We have sent the body for an autopsy,” a police officer said, adding the motive for the murder was still unknown.

The parents of the girl suspected that the migrants living in the area would know the truth and requested the police to interrogate them as well. According to the police, the seven-year-old, who was on her way to her grandmother’s place, was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday. The police immediately went to the grandmother’s house after receiving a complaint from her parents and started search operations in the neighbourhood. Officials said that dog squad and drones were deployed to locate the girl.

Four teams

“Four teams were deployed to find the girl. We also deployed dog squads and drones in the neighbouring areas since it was not possible for us to walk there. After search operations, we found the body of the girl in the neighbour’s (Prakash) house and have apprehended him,” the police officer added.