Missile park to be set up at INS Kalinga

30 May 2020 00:19 IST

Agneeprastha will capture glimpses of missile history from 1981 till date

The foundation stone for a Missile Park named ‘Agneeprastha’ was laid at INS Kalinga by Cmde Rajesh Debnath, Commanding Officer, in the presence of Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, on Friday.

The Missile Park, once completed, will be dedicated to all the officers, sailors and support staff of INS Kalinga, who have served in this premier operation-support Base of the ENC since its establishment in 1981. The park also commemorates the award of the prestigious Unit Citation to INS Kalinga for the year 2018-19.

The park aims to capture glimpses of missile history of INS Kalinga since 1981 till date. The missile park will be set up with a replica of missiles and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) that showcase the evolution of missiles handled by the unit. The exhibits have been created from scrap/obsolete inventory which have been reconditioned in-house.

The main attraction is the P-70 Ametist, an underwater-launched anti-ship missile from the arsenal of the old ‘Chakra’ (Charlie-1 submarine) which was in service with the Indian Navy during 1988-91.

The park will also provide a one-stop arena for motivation and stimulation of inquisitive minds regarding the missiles and related technologies, from schoolchildren to naval personnel and their families.