Miss Vizag auditions to be held on Feb. 28

Auditions for the Miss Vizag 2021 beauty pageant will be held at the Miss Vizag Studio near HSBC at Siripuram Junction in the city on February 28.
“Interested women, aged between 18 and 25, can enroll their names and send photos of themselves on WhatsApp to 9346692915,” said Ajay Agarwal of Creative Plus Entertainment Network.
The ‘Miss Vizag’ pageant was launched 15 years ago, and has become popular in the city as some of the contestants have secured opportunities in modelling while others have gone on to become fashion designers while a few have also landed roles in Telugu movies. This year’s event will be organised on the slogan of ‘Beauty for a cause’ in association with HCG.
Selected candidates will be groomed and trained by renowned choreographers from the fashion industry and by experts from fields like nutrition, personality development, zumba, and fashion. The top 21 candidates would then vie for the Miss Vizag 2021 title.
The finals would contain three rounds including an introductory round, a ramp walk and a Q&A round. Winners will win gift hampers and the crown. The grand finale of the Miss Vizag contest will be held in April. For more details, contact 9346692915.
