Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Chandana Jayaram on being selected for the Miss Universe-India competitions to be held in Mumbai. Ms. Chandana Jayaram, who hails from M.K. Puram of Santipuram mandal in Kuppam Assembly constituency, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Friday. She was selected at a competition held in Hyderabad recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.