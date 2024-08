Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated Chandana Jayaram on being selected for the Miss Universe-India competitions to be held in Mumbai. Ms. Chandana Jayaram, who hails from M.K. Puram of Santipuram mandal in Kuppam Assembly constituency, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Friday. She was selected at a competition held in Hyderabad recently.

