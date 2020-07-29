‘Mismatch’ in financial aid disbursed to construction workers through DBT

VIJAYAWADA

29 July 2020 23:10 IST

19.67 lakh benefited during lockdown: Labour Ministry; not a penny has been paid: CITU

The State government claims to have extended a cash assistance of ₹1,000 per head to the poor during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

But the moot question is — Are the building and construction workers among the 30 lakh families that have been reportedly extended the benefit?

The mismatch between the data available and the reports sent to the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment raises many doubts.

Advertising

Advertising

The Central government, in its advisory, had reportedly asked the States to launch a scheme under Section 22 (1) (h) of the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Act 1996. The aim was to transfer adequate funds to the bank accounts of the construction workers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

Under the initiative, more than 19.67 lakh building and construction workers in the State reportedly received the assistance through the DBT.

Quoting a report submitted by the Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, the Union Labour Ministry, in a report on cash assistance during the lockdown, said that Andhra Pradesh had spent more than ₹197 crore for “ensuring timely cash transfer” to the workers.

The trade unions, however, stoutly dispute this claim.

“The government has neither released funds nor extended assistance to the construction workers,” alleges CITU leader Ch. Babu Rao.

The Labour Department had gathered information and received applications a month ago, he said. “So far, not a penny has been paid to the workers,” Mr. Rao alleges.

The data available on the building and other construction workers substantiates the allegation.

Seeding of Aadhaar number with the bank account is mandatory for transfer of funds under the DBT. The criterion was fulfilled only in respect of 4,15,753 workers in the 13 districts of the State as on July 28.

But the number of beneficiaries who reportedly received the cash assistance stood at 19,67,484.

“The workers’ welfare board hasn’t spent any money from the welfare fund. The Labour Department has hurriedly begun the process to link the workers’ bank accounts with Aadhaar,” sources in the know say.

The welfare fund comprises a cess of 1% of construction cost levied and collected by the State government and remitted to the A.P. Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

‘Seeding under way’

“The State government has extended financial assistance of ₹1,000, irrespective of the employment of the beneficiary. They included workers as well. The seeding of Aadhaar is going on. The Central government has given three months time, and 56% of the accounts have been seeded so far,” Special Commissioner (Labour) G. Rekha Rani has said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State government had disbursed a cash assistance of ₹1,000 and free ration per family by spending ₹1,300 crore. The cash assistance was disbursed to all the ration card-holders in April through the village/ward volunteers.