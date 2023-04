Mishap to Chennai-bound train averted in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh

April 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NELLORE

A mishap to Hazrat Nizamuddin-MGR Chennai Central Express was averted on Sunday. An alert loco pilot noticed smoke emanating from a train coach near Kavali in SPSR Nellore district and brought the train to a halt at the Kavali railway station, railway sources here said. The passengers heaved a sigh of relief as the train left for Chennai after the technical staff rectified the snag. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Andhra Pradesh / Nellore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.